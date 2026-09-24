Kane considers NFL kicking career after soccer

Sept 23 : England captain Harry Kane said on Wednesday he is considering a future as an NFL kicker later in his career, with a possible spell in Major League Soccer potentially helping him make the transition.

Kane had previously expressed his interest in pursuing careers in golf and American football. Now the 33-year-old is giving more serious thought to a future in the NFL, though he stressed any potential move to the United States is still several years away.

"That is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously," Kane told reporters at England's training camp. "It all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years. The NFL is a lot more realistic than the golf one, let's put it that way."

The Bayern Munich striker said his penalty-taking experience could give him a head start as an NFL kicker, though switching sports would take serious preparation.

"I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure and technique," he said. "In terms of training, I would be closer to that more than any other sport.

"But, with all elite sports, when you watch it on TV, people make it look easy; you think it is possible, but that is not always the case.

"If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously. I would take maybe six months to a year of trying to practice before."

Kane also suggested a move to MLS could provide a way to combine the two sports.

"Maybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe with the seasons," he said.

There are already examples of soccer players making the switch. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was a first-round MLS draft pick by Toronto FC in 2017 but never made an official appearance for the first team. Jake Bates also played college soccer before becoming a kicker for the Detroit Lions.

Kane's immediate future, however, remains in soccer, with talks over a new contract at Bundesliga champions Bayern progressing and an announcement expected soon.

"We're in good talks," Kane said. "There's still some things that we need to iron out. I'm happy there. I think it won't be too long before there's some sort of announcement."