Kane double, Kimmich strike give leaders Bayern 3-2 comeback win at Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany, Feb 28 : Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane scored twice in 16 minutes and Joshua Kimmich snatched an 87th-minute winner as visitors Bayern Munich battled from a goal down to beat title rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a pulsating Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The win, thanks to Kimmich's stunning late volley, moved Bayern a big step towards retaining their crown. The Bavarians are 11 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with the Ruhr valley club's title hopes all but ended with 10 games remaining.

England captain and man-of-the-match Kane, who equalled a league record with at least two goals in four consecutive matches, has now netted 30 times in 24 league games this season.

The 32-year-old is looking to break the all-time Bundesliga record of 41 goals held by Robert Lewandowski. He also matched a league record with his 10th converted penalty.

Kane's scoring form has carried him to the brink of a second league title with Bayern while also helping them reach the German Cup semi-finals and Champions League Round of 16, with the World Cup start just over three months away.

Dortmund, who were eliminated by Atalanta in the midweek Champions League playoffs, needed a win to have any realistic chance of staying in contention for the championship.

"It's a huge win for us in this title race," Kane said. "We managed to come back from behind, we played our game and knew they would be tired after playing midweek.

"We never gave up. It's really special to come and win here. We can be proud of this win," he said.

The visitors made a strong start with five efforts on goal before Dortmund scored against the run of play when Nico Schlotterbeck headed in Daniel Svensson's corner after 26 minutes.

But Kane was left unmarked in the 54th to tap home from a Serge Gnabry header before converting a penalty after 70 minutes to put the visitors ahead.

Dortmund levelled through Svensson's superb 83rd-minute volley in a rollercoaster finale but the visitors bounced back once more to snatch the three points when Kimmich blasted home a superb late volley of his own.