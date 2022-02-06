Logo
Kane double sees Tottenham past Brighton in FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 5, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 5, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 5, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal with Lucas Moura and Sergio Reguilon REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 5, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion assistant manager Billy Reid and manager Graham Potter REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 5, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match REUTERS/David Klein
06 Feb 2022 06:16AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 06:16AM)
LONDON : Harry Kane looked close to his best with a double as Tottenham Hotspur reached the FA Cup fifth round thanks to an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The England captain curled in a superb opener after 13 minutes and slid in again to quell a Brighton fightback in the 66th minute of an entertaining tie.

Tottenham's second goal in the 24th minute came after a marauding run down the right by Emerson Royal who then appeared to have scored a wonder goal from an impossible angle, although it was credited as a Solly March own goal.

Brighton, who were second-best before halftime against a vibrant home side, got back into the game just past the hour thanks to Yves Bissouma's deflected shot.

Kane ensured Tottenham's passage though after the ball broke clear following a superb run by Son Heung-min on his return to the side after injury.

Tottenham, who were beaten by Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final, gave late substitute appearances to new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

