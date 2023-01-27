Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kane a doubt for Tottenham in FA Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kane a doubt for Tottenham in FA Cup

Kane a doubt for Tottenham in FA Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - January 23, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

27 Jan 2023 11:16PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 11:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Harry Kane may have to wait at least another week to become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer as illness could rule him out of Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie away at Preston North End.

The 29-year-old drew level with the late Jimmy Greaves when scoring his 266th goal for the club to seal a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.

But assistant head coach Cristian Stellini said that he has struggled to train this week.

"We only have one problem with Harry, with illness this week and he hasn't trained much. He trained today but we have to think about this," he told a news conference.

"We know that Harry wants to play every game so we are happy but we have to take care."

It could open the door for new on-loan forward Arnaut Danjuma to make his debut after his move from Spanish club Villarreal on Wednesday.

"He is a player that can play like a striker or a winger. He has a lot of positions he can cover. So we are happy and we are looking forward to working with him," Stellini said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.