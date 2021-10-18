Logo
Kane ends goal drought as Spurs beat Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in action with Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 Newcastle United's Karl Darlow and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 Newcastle United's Joe Willock in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith .
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
18 Oct 2021 02:04AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 02:02AM)
NEWCASTLE, England : Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham Hotspur overcame Newcastle United 3-2 at St James' Park on Sunday to prolong the hosts' winless run in a match that was briefly halted after a fan collapsed in the crowd.

Newcastle, spurred on by a buoyant atmosphere in their first game since being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium, flew out of the traps and went ahead after just 108 seconds when Callum Wilson headed in from a Javi Manquillo cross.

But the bright start soon fizzled out as Spurs hit back in the 17th minute through Tanguy Ndombele, who lashed home from the edge of the box after being played in by Sergio Reguilon. Kane gave Spurs the lead five minutes later, scoring with a smart dink following an excellent ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Play was suspended for nearly 25 minutes just before halftime after a fan collapsed in the East Stand of the ground. Newcastle said that the supporter's condition had been stabilised and they were on their way to hospital.

Son Heung-min added a third from close range in first-half stoppage time before Newcastle were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute when Jonjo Shelvey saw red for a second booking. An own-goal from Eric Dier set up a tense finish but Spurs held on.

Spurs moved up to fifth in the standings with 15 points from eight games. Newcastle are second from bottom with three points.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

