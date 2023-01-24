Kane equals Greaves' all-time Spurs scoring record

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored against Fulham in the Premier League on Monday to equal the club's all-time scoring record of 266 goals held by the late Jimmy Greaves.

The England forward fired a right-foot shot on the turn to give his side the lead on the stroke of halftime.

Greaves played for Spurs from 1961 until 1970, while Kane made his debut for the north London club in August 2011.

Kane's 266 goals have arrived in 415 appearances while Greaves scored 266 in 379 games for the north London club.