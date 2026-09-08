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Kane, Haaland, Messi on Ballon d'Or shortlist, Vozinha gets Yashin nomination
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Kane, Haaland, Messi on Ballon d'Or shortlist, Vozinha gets Yashin nomination

Kane, Haaland, Messi on Ballon d'Or shortlist, Vozinha gets Yashin nomination
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - VfL Osnabruck v Bayern Munich - Bremer Bruecke Stadium, Osnabruck, Germany - September 2, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Kane, Haaland, Messi on Ballon d'Or shortlist, Vozinha gets Yashin nomination
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Coventry City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 5, 2026 Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kane, Haaland, Messi on Ballon d'Or shortlist, Vozinha gets Yashin nomination
Sep 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on against Atlanta United during the first half at Nu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
08 Sep 2026 11:51PM
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Sept 8 : Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi have all made the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, while Cape Verde's World Cup hero Vozinha has been nominated for the Yashin award, organisers France Football announced on Tuesday.

Kane had a stunning season with Bayern Munich and England, scoring 73 goals for club and country in 65 matches and helped secure a treble of Bundesliga, German Cup, and German Super Cup as well as leading his nation to the World Cup semi-finals.

Haaland netted 58 goals in 64 games for Manchester City and Norway, while eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Messi had 75 goal contributions in 49 matches for Inter Miami and Argentina, who he helped to reached the World Cup final. 

Also among those on the shortlist are Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal but not five-times winner Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portugal forward lifting the Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr.

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The women's shortlist includes Poland's Barcelona quadruple-winner Ewa Pajor, Alexia Putellas, who featured for Barca and Spain but has now joined London City Lionesses, and Manchester City's prolific Jamaica striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw.

Cape Verde's Vozinha was nominated for the Yashin Trophy awarded to the best goalkeeper, with his standout World Cup performances putting him on the 10-man shortlist after he helped his country advance from the tournament's group stage.

He will compete against Spain's World Cup-winner Unai Simon and Argentina's Emi Martinez plus fellow African nominees Yassine Bounou and Edouard Mendy.

The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or will be staged in London for the first time at a ceremony on October 26 as a tribute to Stanley Matthews, who won the first Ballon d'Or.

Source: Reuters
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