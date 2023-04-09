Logo
Sport

Kane keeps Spurs top-four hopes ticking with winner against Brighton
Sport

Kane keeps Spurs top-four hopes ticking with winner against Brighton

Kane keeps Spurs top-four hopes ticking with winner against Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kane keeps Spurs top-four hopes ticking with winner against Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Ivan Perisic REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kane keeps Spurs top-four hopes ticking with winner against Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kane keeps Spurs top-four hopes ticking with winner against Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kane keeps Spurs top-four hopes ticking with winner against Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
09 Apr 2023 12:22AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2023 12:40AM)
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane struck a late winner in a fiery 2-1 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (Apr 8) to boost his side's hopes of a top-four finish.

Son Heung-min's 100th Premier League goal, a superb curler in the 10th minute, had given Spurs the lead against the run of play but Brighton levelled through Lewis Dunk in the 34th.

Brighton were by far the better side and had two goals ruled out although the biggest talking point until Kane's 79th-minute winner was an altercation between Tottenham caretaker manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Both men were red-carded in the second half following a melee which had been brewing since the Italian pair exchanged angry words before the game kicked off.

England striker Kane at least sent the Spurs fane home happy as his deflected shot from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg beat Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Victory kept Tottenham in fifth place with 53 points but they have played a game more than Manchester United in fourth and Newcastle United who both have 56 after wins on Saturday.

Brighton's hopes of gate-crashing the top-four battle took a big knock and they dropped to seventh with 46 points.

Source: Reuters

