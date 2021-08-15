Logo
Kane left out of Tottenham squad to face Manchester City
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 19, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

15 Aug 2021 11:19PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 11:15PM)
LONDON : Striker Harry Kane was left out of Tottenham Hotspur's squad for Sunday's Premier League encounter with champions Manchester City as speculation about his future at the north London club intensified.

Kane has been linked with the champions all summer with manager Pep Guardiola telling reporters last week that City were interested in him but it was up to Tottenham to make the move happen.

The England captain had been training individually while quarantining at the club's training base since returning from a holiday in the Bahamas following England's defeat by Italy in the European Championship final last month.

New manager Nuno Espirito Santo had remained coy on the future of Kane - who returned to training only on Friday - but denied there had been confusion surrounding his situation.

Spurs are trying to improve on their seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

