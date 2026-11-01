Kane misses penalty, hits post as Dortmund snatch draw

MUNICH, Oct 31 : Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane missed a penalty and hit the post for Bayern Munich as Borussia Dortmund snatched a last-gasp equaliser through Fabio Silva for a 2-2 draw in the Klassiker on Saturday that kept the teams level on points at the top.

Kane, who won his prize in a ceremony in London on Monday, was an unused substitute in the 6-1 German Cup second-round demolition of Magdeburg on Wednesday before missing from the spot with Bayern 1-0 up. He also hit the post, one of four times Bayern hit the woodwork.

Silva snatched the equaliser in the 89th minute to leave both teams on 18 points, with Bayern top on goal difference.

In a rollercoaster first half Bayern hit the woodwork through Michael Olise and missed a golden chance for Ismael Saibari, who was injured in the process, before the visitors had a goal overruled by VAR.

Bayern, also hit by injuries to Serge Gnabry and Olise, struck in the 38th thanks through Konrad Laimer's goal on the rebound, after his first effort was blocked by Dortmund's Gregor Kobel.

With Bayern coach Vincent Kompany recovering after his collapse last week, Bayern's full back Laimer was more threatening than Kane, who sent his 56th minute spot-kick against the crossbar.

Dortmund scored through Serhou Guirassy on the hour mark but their joy only lasted six minutes as Dayot Upamecano tapped in a Kane assist from close range.

Kane's low shot bounced off the post before Silva bagged the equaliser. Bayern's Lennart Karl still had time to see his shot in stoppage time bounce off the crossbar and cap a frustrating day for the champions.