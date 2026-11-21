Nov 20 : Harry Kane will be sidelined for the next few months after tearing a ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich's 1-1 home draw with Cologne on Friday, the Bundesliga leaders said.

Kane, 33, was withdrawn after 20 minutes at the Allianz Arena. The draw left Bayern top of the table on 22 points, while Cologne moved to 10 points.

"Harry Kane tore his left ankle ligament ... on Friday evening," Bayern said in a statement.

"This was confirmed by an examination carried out by FC Bayern's medical unit. It means the 33-year-old will be sidelined for the next few months."

The club did not specify how many months Kane is expected to miss, but local media reported three months.

French forward Michael Olise, who was also taken off in the draw, has been diagnosed with a bruised forefoot and will receive treatment in the coming days, Bayern added.