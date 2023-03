NAPLES : Harry Kane became England's all-time top scorer as he took his tally to 54 by netting a penalty against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward fired home shortly before halftime to give his side a 2-0 lead and move past Wayne Rooney with whom he had shared the record.

Kane's goals have come in 81 appearances whereas Rooney scored 53 times in 120 games.