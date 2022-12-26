Logo
Kane sparks Tottenham fightback in draw at Brentford
Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds after the English Premier League match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Dec 26, 2022. (Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

26 Dec 2022 10:33PM (Updated: 26 Dec 2022 10:47PM)
LONDON: Harry Kane shook off any World Cup hangover to spark a Tottenham Hotspur revival in an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Brentford as the Premier League roared back to life on Monday (Dec 26).

An early goal by Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney's close-range goal shortly after the interval put Brentford 2-0 up as Tottenham struggled to deal with their hosts.

But Antonio Conte's side have made a habit of playing their best football when trailing and so it proved again.

Kane, whose missed penalty just over a fortnight ago condemned England to a quarter-final defeat by France, headed home in the 65th minute to throw his side a lifeline.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, one of five Tottenham starters who featured at the World Cup, then levelled with a calm finish and Kane almost won it with a header against the crossbar.

Tottenham are in fourth place with 30 points while Brentford are ninth ahead of the rest of the day's fixtures.

Source: Reuters/zl

