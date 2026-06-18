Kane's prowess cannot mask England's frailties at the back

June 17 : Harry Kane’s feat of equalling of Gary Lineker’s England World Cup scoring record with two goals in Wednesday’s 4-2 win over Croatia shows the captain is going into the tournament with all guns firing.

On a more worrying note for coach Thomas Tuchel, however, the team showed unusual defensive vulnerabilities, especially during a chaotic first half when England twice allowed Croatia to equalise.

Kane racked up 61 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich last season including 14 in the Champions League and he claimed his third straight Bundesliga top-scorer crown, an achievement unmatched by any player in their first three seasons in the German top flight.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward kept that form going as England stepped out in Arlington, Texas against Croatia although he needed a retaken penalty to get his first goal – his first attempt was saved. His second was given to him on a plate by a Croatian defence that allowed him the freedom of the penalty box to head his and England’s second.

Kane’s impact on the game spanned the length of the pitch as he sought to create chances for his fellow forwards with passes from deep and in the 95th minute, with the game all but won, Kane was defending in England's penalty area when he blocked a goal-bound shot with his tummy.

"Harry Kane scored two goals but what I liked the most is he blocked a shot in his own area in the last few minutes," former Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports.

"When you see a top player defend like he does, the sacrifice - he wants to win. He’s prepared to do things a star wouldn’t do normally."

PROBLEMS WITH PERFORMANCE

While Kane’s performance will dominate the headlines, there were problems with England’s performance that Tuchel will seek to eradicate before the Group L games against Ghana and Panama.

Croatia’s first equaliser by Martin Baturina had its roots in a moment of hesitation by England in midfield and the English defence was unpicked with ease for Croatia’s second leveller just before halftime through Petar Musa.

The concern on the England bench was laid bare at the break when England assistant coach Anthony Barry spoke to broadcaster ITV about a "complicated and confusing first half", England’s "nervous energy" and "fearful patterns".

Tuchel raised eyebrows before kickoff when he selected John Stones to start in the centre of defence despite an injury-interrupted season with Manchester City, leaving Marc Guehi on the bench.

After England's defensively frail first half - which is all the more surprising after they conceded no goals during their World Cup qualifiers - the German has more thinking to do about how to balance the brilliance of his Kane-led attack with more sturdiness at the back.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)