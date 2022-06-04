Logo
Kang playing through US Women's Open with tumor in spine
Jun 3, 2022; Southern Pines, North Carolina, USA; Danielle Kang reacts after hitting a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 2, 2022; Southern Pines, North Carolina, USA; Danielle Kang reacts after hitting her tee shot on the twelfth hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
04 Jun 2022 09:36AM (Updated: 04 Jun 2022 09:36AM)
American Danielle Kang finished just above the cut line Friday at the U.S. Women's Open but said she was pleased just to be playing after it was revealed that she is competing in the golf major with a tumor in her spine.

Kang's brother, Alex, posted a video of the six-times LPGA Tour winner from Southern Pines, North Carolina, to Instagram this week with the caption "only person I know to be playing with a tumor in her spine ... So determined."

After carding a three-over par through the first two rounds, Kang said she was keeping her focus on the course.

"My goal is to play this week. I didn't want to miss it. For the last seven, eight weeks I've done everything I can to get here," the 2017 Women's PGA Champion said.

"After this week I will focus on addressing the issue and then trying to figure it out from there."

Kang told a separate group of reporters on-site that she did not "have the answers," when asked if the tumor was benign, according to USA Today https://golfweek.usatoday.com/2022/06/03/u-s-womens-open-danielle-kang-doctors-found-tumor-on-spine.

"I played so bad for the last couple of months," she said. "Not only that, I haven't touched a club or practiced for a long time, so I can't expect it to be a flawless round."

Source: Reuters

