Kansas City barbecue meets Argentine asado as World Cup fans arrive

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 16 : Kansas City rolled out a warm welcome for Argentina supporters ahead of their World Cup Group J debut against Algeria on Tuesday, but one friendly rivalry quickly emerged: who makes the best barbecue.

South American fans have a long tradition of gathering with family and friends to watch matches over cold beer and grilled meat, and for Argentines, "asado" is as central to their culture as soccer.

But in a region that prides itself on its own barbecue heritage, visitors have been eager to sample the local fare.

At Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, a local institution housed in a gas station on the Kansas side of the metropolitan area spanning Kansas and Missouri, lines snaked out of the door.

The eatery, a favourite of celebrities including late chef Anthony Bourdain, has seen a surge in business with World Cup visitors.

"To be able to be on the world stage here means a lot to the people who are in Kansas City, and they're getting into the soccer spirit just as much," said General Manager Victor Brummel.

In a city that hosts more than 100 barbecue restaurants, he hailed the local dry rub. "We don't need to sauce anything up too much. We like to taste the meat, and we like to let it speak for itself," Brummel said.

For Argentina supporters, however, loyalty to asado runs deep. That was on display on Monday evening, when they gathered for a meat-filled party in Mill Creek Park - another Kansas City landmark, located on the Missouri side.

"Nothing compares to a good Argentine barbecue. I wouldn't miss an Argentine barbecue for anything," fan Alejandro Cuenca said at Joe's. "But this one is very good."

The debate over barbecue supremacy may remain unresolved as the reigning champions prepare to take on Algeria, with white-and-blue jerseys ubiquitous across the city. But fans conceded the quality of the U.S. offering.

"The Argentine barbecue is my favourite, but this one is really good," supporter Cristian Gastes said as he queued to try the famed brisket at Joe's.

His son, Roman, seemed converted: "Amazing."