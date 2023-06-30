Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kante set to become new owner of Belgian third division club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kante set to become new owner of Belgian third division club

Kante set to become new owner of Belgian third division club

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 18, 2023 Chelsea's N'Golo Kante during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 02:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

N'Golo Kante may have moved to Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad but he will still have a link to club football in Europe after he agreed a deal to buy Belgian third division side Royal Excelsior Virton.

The club said on Thursday that the former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder is set to take over ownership from Flavio Becca from July 1.

The club, which is situated near the Luxembourg border, did not disclose any financial details for the deal.

"Flavio is obviously extremely happy to be able to hand over the keys of the club to N'Golo Kante, a player of great class, not only for his footballing qualities but also and above all for his universally recognised human qualities," it said in a statement.

"Flavio is handing over a club in good financial health, free of all debt. A new board of directors will be appointed in the next few days."

Kante left Europe after winning the Premier League with Leicester and Chelsea while he also led the London side to Champions League and FA Cup glory. The 32-year-old was also a key member of France's 2018 World Cup winning team.

Saudi media said Kante's deal with Al-Ittihad is worth 100 million euros ($108.69 million) over two years.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.