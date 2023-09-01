Logo
Kasatkina roars back to defeat Kenin in New York
Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Daria Kasatkina hits to Sofia Kenin of the United States on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Sofia Kenin of the United States hits to Daria Kasatkina on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
01 Sep 2023 10:20AM
NEW YORK : Russian Daria Kasatkina battled back to defeat American Sofia Kenin 2-6 6-4 6-4 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The 13th seed looked to be heading out of the tournament after Kenin cruised through the first set and took a 3-1 lead in the second.

But she settled in from there, breaking Kenin for 3-3 and again to level the contest at a set apiece.

Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion now ranked number 101 in the world, broke in the opening game of the decider but was broken right back in a match that featured 14 total breaks of serve.

Kasatkina and Kenin have now split their four career meetings.

Source: Reuters

