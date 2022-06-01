Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries

Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2022 Russia's Daria Kasatkina celebrates winning her quarter final match against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova REUTERS/Yves Herman

01 Jun 2022 10:39PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 10:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Some players meditate, other medicate but for Daria Kasatkina the recipe for winning matches is simple: French fries.

The Russian, who beat Viktoria Kudermetova in straight sets to cruise into her first ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament.

"French fries make a lot of difference, I must say, and here they are good in France," the Russian said.

"If you play good, you have to treat yourself. Even if you are not playing good it's not bad to treat yourself, because you are pushing and you are trying."

Kasatkina has also rewarded herself with a semi-final against top seed and world number Iga Swiatek of Poland who eased past American Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-2.

"It has to be balance in everything and it's not easy to find it, but with years and experience it's coming together," Kasatkina said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us