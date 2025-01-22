Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Katanec stands down as Uzbekistan head coach due to health issues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Katanec stands down as Uzbekistan head coach due to health issues

Katanec stands down as Uzbekistan head coach due to health issues

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Quarter Final - Qatar v Uzbekistan - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - February 3, 2024 Uzbekistan coach Srecko Katanec before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File photo

22 Jan 2025 04:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Srecko Katanec has resigned as Uzbekistan head coach due to undisclosed health issues less than two months before the country's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and Iran, the Uzbekistan Football Association said on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old, who coached Slovenia at the 2002 World Cup, leaves the role with Uzbekistan in a strong position to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, the nation sitting in second place in Group A of Asia's preliminaries.

"The head coach of the national team of Uzbekistan, Srecko Katanec, decided to cancel his contract with the Uzbekistan Football Association by mutual consent due to health problems," the federation said in a statement on Instagram.

"The Slovenian coach noted with regret that he cannot perform his duties in a full and professional manner in his current state."

Katanec took over as coach in August 2021 and has steered Uzbekistan to second in their qualifying group for the World Cup, three points behind leaders Iran and three points ahead of third-placed UAE with four matches remaining.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement