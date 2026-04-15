BG Tampines Rovers coach Katsuhito Kinoshi resigns less than two weeks after appointment

SINGAPORE: BG Tampines Rovers' Japanese coach Katsuhito Kinoshi has resigned less than two weeks after his appointment at the club.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 15), the club announced that Kinoshi has stepped down from his role with "immediate effect due to family reasons".

Kinoshi was only recently appointed on Apr 3.

The club's general manager and goalkeeper coach William Phang will step in as interim head coach until the end of the 2025-2026 season.

Phang, who has been with the club since 2017, said that he has always been "willing and ready to step forward when the club requires it".

"I am hence excited and honoured to lead the team in these last six matches, and look to guide the team through this ongoing title race," Phang added.

BG Tampines Rovers said the club is with Phang as it looks to finish the remainder of its Singapore Premier League campaign strongly.

The club is currently second in the league behind Lion City Sailors, and has played a game less.

As head coach at the club, Kinoshi oversaw two matches - one defeat and one win.

According to the Straits Times, during Kinoshi's brief tenure at BG Tampines Rovers, the club was fined for breaching rules and is facing an investigation in a case involving the Japanese coach.

It reported in April that BG Tampines Rovers was fined S$2,000 by the Football Association of Singapore after Kinoshi, an "unauthorised individual", was seen entering an official area during a Singapore Premier League match before his official appointment.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating a case involving Kinoshi allegedly working without a valid work permit, according to its report.