Sport

Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada
Sport

Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada

Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Hammer Throw - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 20, 2023 Gold medallist Canada's Ethan Katzberg celebrates after winning the final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

21 Aug 2023 01:18AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 01:23AM)
BUDAPEST: Canada's Ethan Katzberg took a stunning World Championship hammer gold on Sunday with a massive national record throw of 81.25 metres in the fifth round.

Katzberg had smashed his personal best by more than two metres in qualifying and looked as if he could not believe he had triumphed in the final.

Poland's Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki took silver with 81.02, with Hungary's Bence Halasz bronze in 80.82.

Pole Pawel Fajdek, seeking a sixth successive world title to match the record of pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, finished fourth.

Source: Reuters

