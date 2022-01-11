Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' joins new team at 54

TOKYO: Japanese football star Kazuyoshi Miura extended his decades-long playing career at the age of 54 on Tuesday (Jan 11) with a move to a fourth-tier club managed by his older brother.

Miura, known as "King Kazu", said that he would "strive to help the team win on the pitch" after joining the Suzuka Point Getters.

The move was announced at 11.11am on Jan 11 - with the former international forward set to wear the number 11 shirt next season.

Miura, who turns 55 in February, said last month that he had offers from several clubs in Japan and overseas, after turning out for Yokohama FC last season in the J-League's top flight.

He managed just one minute of league action as his team finished bottom of the table.

He is hoping to make more of an impact for his new side, who are managed by brother Yasutoshi.