Kean goal earns Juventus narrow win over Roma
Juventus' Moise Kean in action with AS Roma's Roger Ibanez. (Photo: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca)

18 Oct 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 05:16AM)
TURIN: Juventus continued their march up the Serie A standings with a 1-0 win over AS Roma in Turin on Sunday, as Moise Kean’s unorthodox early goal sealed a fourth consecutive league win for the Turin club.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s header ricocheted off Kean’s head and into the back of the net after 16 minutes in the game’s decisive moment.

But Jose Mourinho’s side were furious when Tammy Abraham put the ball in the net but the goal was not allowed to stand because referee Daniele Orsato had already whistled for a penalty. Jordan Veretout took it and his effort was saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve are seventh with 14 points, level with Lazio and Atalanta above them and one point behind fourth-placed Roma.

Source: Reuters

