Kean strike gives unconvincing Juventus win at Verona
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - November 10, 2022 Juventus' Moise Kean scores their first goal
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - November 10, 2022 Juventus players applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - November 10, 2022 Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci with Hellas Verona's Thomas Henry after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
11 Nov 2022 03:47AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 03:47AM)
A lacklustre Juventus needed Moise Kean's second-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday as they struggled to create clearcut chances.

The first half was almost devoid of attacking action, with Verona the more impressive side but lacking the final touch to open the scoring.

Kean struck on the hour mark when he ran into the box and keeper Lorenzo Montipo smothered his shot but could not stop it from tickling into the net.

The visitors had a scare five minutes from time when Verona were awarded a penalty after a high boot from Leonardo Bonucci, but the decision was changed after a VAR check.

Juventus are third on the table with 28 points from 14 games, with Lazio to play later on Thursday. Verona are bottom of the table with five points.

Source: Reuters

