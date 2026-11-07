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Keenan hat-trick helps Ireland thrash Argentina 42-12 in Nations Championship
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Keenan hat-trick helps Ireland thrash Argentina 42-12 in Nations Championship

Keenan hat-trick helps Ireland thrash Argentina 42-12 in Nations Championship
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Ireland v Argentina - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 6, 2026 Ireland's Hugo Keenan in action with Argentina's Marcos Kremer before he scores their third try REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Keenan hat-trick helps Ireland thrash Argentina 42-12 in Nations Championship
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Ireland v Argentina - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 6, 2026 Ireland's Dan Sheehan scores their second try REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Keenan hat-trick helps Ireland thrash Argentina 42-12 in Nations Championship
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Ireland v Argentina - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 6, 2026 Argentina's Santiago Chocobares in action with Ireland's Tadhg Beirne and Hugo Keenan REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
07 Nov 2026 06:18AM
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DUBLIN, Nov 6 : A Hugo Keenan hat-trick helped Ireland find some of the form that has evaded them of late in a 42-12 thrashing of Argentina at the Aviva Stadium as the Nations Championship between the best of the northern and southern hemispheres resumed on Friday.

Argentina, who had never won away to Ireland in 11 attempts, took the lead on 10 minutes but the hosts responded quickly and comprehensively as two tries from fullback Keenan either side of a Dan Sheehan effort put them 21-5 up by halftime.

Sam Prendergast swiftly sealed a bonus point with his first international try before Keenan and Ronan Kelleher made it a six-try win. Mateo Carreras' second try of the game was all the thoroughly outclassed visitors could muster in response.

Ireland began the weekend in fourth place in the tightly contested northern section of the new tournament and face home games against Fiji and South Africa before the finals matches at Twickenham. Argentina next travel to Italy and France.

Source: Reuters
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