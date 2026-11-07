Keenan hat-trick helps Ireland thrash Argentina in Nations Championship

DUBLIN, Nov 6 : A Hugo Keenan hat-trick helped Ireland find some of the form that has evaded them of late in a 42-12 thrashing of Argentina at the Aviva Stadium as the Nations Championship between the best of the northern and southern hemispheres resumed on Friday.

Three more tries from Dan Sheehan, Sam Prendergast and Ronan Kelleher added to the comfortable margin Ireland deserved. Two Mateo Carreras tries, one of which gave Argentina the lead, were all the thoroughly outclassed visitors could muster in response.

Ireland were the only team among the game's top nations the Pumas had never beaten away and they made the perfect start on 10 minutes when the smallest man on the pitch, Ireland scrumhalf Craig Casey, was no match for Carreras as the winger fielded Tomas Albornoz's pinpoint kick to score in the corner.

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The hosts struck back with a superb attacking try made and finished by their exciting back three. Rob Baloucoune sped through a gap before finding fellow wing Mack Hansen, who sent fullback Keenan clean through with a brilliant pass inside.

Ireland soaked up some pressure before striking off another set piece as Sheehan kept up his remarkable scoring record for a hooker with his 19th try in 42 tests.

The hosts grabbed the momentum and never looked back. After struggling badly at the lineout during July's opening tournament games, Ireland's third lineout steal in the space of six minutes resulted in Keenan going over for his second try.

The visitors then lost captain Julian Montoya to a head injury and centre Justo Piccardo to a yellow card to limp into halftime 21-5 behind.

Andy Farrell had sprung two surprise selections with Casey and flanker Nick Timoney picked ahead of Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier. Both rewarded their coach, with Ulster's Timoney in particular adding to a string of strong recent performances.

Ireland, who also lost their skipper Sheehan to injury before the break, wrapped up the bonus point 71 seconds into the second half as flyhalf Prendergast found a gap in the depleted Argentine ranks to race through for his first international try.

Carreras added his second try after Argentina were restored to a full complement but there seemed little chance of avoiding an eighth loss in their last 11 games. Keenan, playing his first home game in an injury-hit 21 months, duly completed his hat-trick on 50 minutes.

Kelleher got on the scoresheet with the easiest of rolling maul tries after Felipe Contepomi's side were again reduced to 14. The game descended into a ragged final 20 minutes, with a yellow card for Ireland's Sam Illo offering the Pumas some respite.

Ireland began the weekend in fourth place in the tightly contested northern section of the new tournament and face home games against Fiji and South Africa before the finals matches at Twickenham. Argentina next travel to Italy and France.