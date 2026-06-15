Keeper Neuer makes Germany return, Musiala in starting lineup against Curacao

HOUSTON, Texas, June 14 : Germany attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala earned a starting spot for Sunday's World Cup Group E opener against Curacao despite still struggling for form since a broken leg last year kept him out of action for more than six months.

• Germany's in-form striker Deniz Undav, who was the second-top scorer in the Bundesliga this season behind Harry Kane, is on the bench.

• Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the only member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team in the squad, will make his first appearance two years after his international retirement and less than a month since his surprise recall to the team.

• The 40-year-old is picked ahead of Oliver Baumann, who until last month was the designated starting keeper for the tournament.

• Curacao coach Dick Advocaat will start with experienced midfielder Tahith Chong as the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup make their debut.

Lineups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.

Curacao: Eloy Room; Sherel Floranus; Riechedly Bazoer, Sontje Hansen, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville, ; Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia; Tahith Chong, Jurgen Locadia