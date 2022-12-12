Keeper Roebuck secures valuable point for City in Manchester derby

LONDON : Manchester City keeper Ellie Roebuck pulled off a superb reflex save to ensure that her side secured a point in the FA Women's Super League derby against Manchester United on Sunday, with the game ending 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

A crowd of 44,259 saw Leah Galton drive home a low shot to give United the lead in the 27th minute, but Laura Coombs stooped to head home the equaliser for City from Chloe Kelly's cross 13 minutes into the second half.

With both sides desperate for a win to keep them in title contention, United's Martha Thomas came closest to netting a winner with a header, but Roebuck's lightning-fast reactions saved the day and the game ended in a draw.

With leaders Chelsea and third-placed Arsenal playing later on Sunday, United are second on 22 points going into the Christmas break, with City fourth on 19 points.

In the afternoon's other early game West Ham United coasted to a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, while Leicester City's trip to Liverpool and Everton's game away to Brighton & Hove Albion have both been postponed.

Arsenal take on Aston Villa later on Sunday, with Chelsea playing Reading and hoping to extend their two-point lead at the top of the table in the last game before the winter break.