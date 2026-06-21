Keeper Room shines as Curacao hold Ecuador for historic World Cup draw

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 20 : Tiny Curacao battled to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador to earn the first World Cup point in the Caribbean island's history on Saturday after an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room enabled them to celebrate a landmark day.

Six days after being humbled 7-1 by Germany on their World Cup debut, Curacao - the smallest nation ever to reach the finals with a population of about 156,000 - produced a resilient display to frustrate the South Americans and keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The 37-year-old Room was the standout figure, making 15 saves that set a record for a 90-minute World Cup match, as they withstood sustained pressure before earning a result that ranks among the finest in their sporting history.

American Tim Howard holds the World Cup record for all-time saves with 16, but that was after extra time, in the U.S. loss to Belgium in the round of 16 in 2014.

The goalless draw that confirmed Germany as Group E winners was a blow for Ecuador - who arrived at the tournament on a 19-game unbeaten run - and their fans, who were left deflated as chances went begging, leaving them with a point from two games.

Ecuador's supporters, who greatly outnumbered Curacao's, broke into chants of "Si se puede! (Yes we can!)" throughout the match.

But when the final whistle sounded, it was greeted by celebrations from Curacao's players, who delightedly made a beeline for Room, while Ecuador's fans stood in stunned silence, knowing a match they had been expected to win had slipped away.

Both teams had arrived in Kansas City looking for their first points, with Ecuador, who are playing in their fifth World Cup, conceding late against Ivory Coast to lose 1-0.

When FIFA decided to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, critics warned that the tournament would be diluted by a wave of mismatches and one-sided scorelines.

While Curacao's lopsided loss to Germany appeared to support that argument, their resolute display against Ecuador was the latest evidence that the gap between football's traditional powers and its newcomers may not be as wide as some believe.

Ecuador peppered Curacao's goal with 26 shots to their opponents' 10, prompting gasps from the crowd, and Curacao's fans breathed a sigh of relief when Angelo Preciado rang a long-distance shot off their side's crossbar late in the game.

Instead of the procession predicted, the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup frustrated a side that arrived on a 19-match unbeaten run, adding another chapter to a tournament that has seen more resistance from the minnows than expected.