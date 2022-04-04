Keeper Sommer to the rescue for Gladbach in 1-1 draw with Mainz

BERLIN : Borussia Moenchengladbach had keeper Yann Sommer to thank for securing a point in their 1-1 Bundesliga draw against visitors Mainz 05 on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Swiss made a string of key saves including a sensational double stop in second-half stoppage time as Gladbach moved eight points away from the relegation playoff spot and onto 34 points with six matches remaining in the season.

Breel Embolo put the hosts in front when he rifled in after 33 minutes with Gladbach enjoying a strong start.

Mainz, however, battled back after the break and Leandro Barreiro hit the post in the 48th before Sommer denied Jonathan Burkardt on the rebound.

Sommer was beaten when Karim Onisiwo was sent through by Lee Jae-sung and fired in the equaliser in the 73rd.

But the keeper pulled off the save of the game in stoppage time, first palming an Onisiwo header onto the bar and then saving the ball on the line to rescue a point for his team.

It was a bad day for VfL Wolfsburg who suffered a 3-0 loss to Augsburg to remain 13th on 31, three points behind Gladbach and deep in relegation danger.

