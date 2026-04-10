Former Japan star Keisuke Honda to play in Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE: Former Japan and AC Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda will play in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) next season, it was announced on Friday (Apr 10).

In a press release, Albirex Niigata Singapore, which will be known as FC Jurong from the 2026/2027 SPL season, said that Honda has signed with the club.

Honda began his career playing for Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight, before stints in the Netherlands (VVV-Venlo) and Russia (CSKA Moscow). After about three years with AC Milan in the Serie A, he went on to feature for clubs in Australia, Brazil and Portugal, among others.

The 39-year-old has close to 100 appearances for Japan and featured for the Samurai Blue at three World Cups. Honda also spent a stint coaching Cambodia's national team from 2018 to 2023.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play for FC Jurong. As I turn 40 this year, I am pursuing several personal challenges, including a Guinness World Record for scoring in the most countries’ top leagues," said Honda.

"However, my primary goal with this club is to win the league title. There are a couple of very strong rivals, so it will be a tough challenge, but I am determined to achieve it."

Honda, who is also co-founder and general partner of investment firm X&KSK, has been spotted in Singapore from time to time.

Late last year, he posted pictures on Instagram of himself training at Tampines Hub and Jurong East Stadium, the latter being the home ground of Albirex.