Sport

Kelly on target as Man City beat stuttering Arsenal to go third in WSL
Kelly on target as Man City beat stuttering Arsenal to go third in WSL

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Arsenal - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 11, 2023 Manchester City's Steph Houghton high fives Arsenal's Manuela Zinsberger as she celebrates with Khadija Shaw after the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

11 Feb 2023 11:10PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 11:10PM)
MANCHESTER, England : England international Chloe Kelly created one goal and scored a second as Manchester City put on a superb first-half display to beat a stuttering Arsenal side 2-1 and move into third spot in the Women's Super League on Saturday.

Having been beaten 1-0 after extra time in the Continental Cup semi-final by Arsenal on Wednesday, Manchester City struck early as Kelly teed up Lauren Hemp to open the scoring after four minutes.

Kelly added a second two minutes before the break after City dominated a rudderless Gunners side in the first half, and through Arsenal pulled one back through Rafaelle Souza in the 59th minute, City held on to win easily.

The result led to the two sides switching places in the table, with City moving into third spot on 29 points, two behind leaders Chelsea and only separated from second-placed Manchester United on goal difference. Arsenal are fourth on 26 points.

Source: Reuters

