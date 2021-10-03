Logo
Keno scores late as Atletico beat Internacional 1-0
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Internacional - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 2, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Keno celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Cristiane Mattos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Internacional - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 2, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Nathan Silva in action with Internacional's Patrick REUTERS/Cristiane Mattos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Internacional - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 2, 2021 Internacional's Patrick in action REUTERS/Cristiane Mattos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Internacional - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 2, 2021 Atletico Mineiro fans in the stands REUTERS/Cristiane Mattos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Internacional - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 2, 2021 Internacional's Taison in action with Atletico Mineiro's Allan REUTERS/Cristiane Mattos
03 Oct 2021 10:14AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 10:11AM)
SAO PAULO : Keno scored late in the second half for Atletico Mineiro to give the Belo Horizonte side a 1-0 win over Internacional and help them extend their lead at the top of Brazil's Serie A to 11 points.

Just four days after they were knocked out the Copa Libertadores at the semi-final stage, Atletico bounced back with substitute Keno's 78th minute goal the difference between the sides.

Internacional had the better of the early exchanges, forcing keeper Everson into three excellent saves, and they will consider themselves unlucky to lose their first match in nine.

The win takes Atletico on to 49 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Palmeiras, who are at home to Juventude on Sunday.

Inter are in seventh, with 32 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

