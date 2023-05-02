Kentucky Derby favourite Forte draws 15th gate

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte drew the 15th post on Monday for Saturday's Run for the Roses, where the Todd Pletcher-trained colt will seek the first leg of US thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Forte brings a five-race winning streak to the 1-1/4-mile Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and was installed as the early 3-1 favorite in the 20-horse field.

Tapit Trice, another Pletcher horse, is the second favourite at 5-1 and will break from the fifth gate, while Brad Cox's Angel of Empire is the third betting choice at 8-1.

Hall of Fame trainer Pletcher, seeking his third Kentucky Derby win having previously won with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017, also has bay colt Kingsbarns (12-1) breaking from the sixth gate.

The inside-most post position, from which no horse has won the Kentucky Derby since Ferdinand in 1986, went to the Brad Cox-trained gray colt Hit Show.

Also drawing attention are the two Japanese chestnut colts in the field: Hidetaka Otonashi-trained Derma Sotogake (10-1) and Yoshito Yahagi-trained Continuar (50-1).

Derma Sotogake, who established himself as a contender after cruising to a win in the UAE Derby (G2), will break from the 17th gate, while Continuar, with Ryusei Sakai aboard, will start from the 20th gate.

The Preakness Stakes, second leg of the Triple Crown, will be run on May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, followed by the Belmont Stakes three weeks later on Jun 10.