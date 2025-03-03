Kenya appoint ex-South Africa striker McCarthy as manager

Kenya named former South Africa international Benni McCarthy as coach on Monday, some three weeks before they resume their World Cup qualification campaign.

He will debut later this month with an away match against The Gambia followed by a home clash with Gabon.

Kenya trail leaders Ivory Coast by five points in World Cup qualifying Group F but have six matches to play.

The group winners qualify for the finals with the four best runners-up having the chance to progress via a second round.

Kenya will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Tanzania and Uganda but did qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco.

McCarthy, unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, was last on the staff at Manchester United for two seasons under manager Erik ten Hag, working as a coach for the strikers.

His previous managerial experience has been at South African clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

The 47-year-old McCarthy, who won 80 caps for South Africa and scored at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United. He lifted the Champions League with Porto in 2004.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)