Kenya launches bid to co-host Africa Cup of Nations in 2027
Sport

Kenya launches bid to co-host Africa Cup of Nations in 2027

08 Dec 2022 03:43AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 03:43AM)
Kenya said on Wednesday it intended to bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with other countries in East Africa.

An official statement from the Presidential office said that the intention is to build a national team that can qualify for the 2030 World Cup. Kenya have never qualified for a World Cup.

The statement comes shortly after FIFA decided to lift a suspension imposed on the Football Kenya Federation in February.

"The Council of Ministers noted that the organisation of the cup in cooperation will show the power of sports in improving regional cooperation,” the statement said.

Source: Reuters

