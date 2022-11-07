Logo
Kenyan Lokedi wins in New York on marathon debut
Athletics – 2022 TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 6, 2022 General view as runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the marathon REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

07 Nov 2022 12:17AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 12:25AM)
NEW YORK: Kenyan Sharon Lokedi pulled away in the final kilometres to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday (Nov 6) in two hours 23 minutes and 23 seconds, producing a dazzling marathon debut despite hot and humid conditions.

Israeli Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished second in 2:23:30 and world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia took third.

The year's final marathon major dished out the pain as the normally crisp and mild New York autumn conditions were replaced with heat hovering around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2°C), among the hottest conditions in the race's history.

 

 

Source: Reuters

