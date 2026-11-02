Logo
Logo

Sport

Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut

Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut
Athletics - New York City Marathon - New York City, New York, U.S. - November 1, 2026 Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui crosses the line to win the women's elite race REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut
Athletics - New York City Marathon - New York City, New York, U.S. - November 1, 2026 Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui crosses the line to win the women's elite race REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut
Athletics - New York City Marathon - New York City, New York, U.S. - November 1, 2026 Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's elite race REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut
Athletics - New York City Marathon - New York City, New York, U.S. - November 1, 2026 Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui celebrates after winning the women's elite race alongside second place Jessica McClain of the U.S. and third place Kenya's Hellen Obiri REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
02 Nov 2026 12:22AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 12:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Nov 1 : Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui took back her New York City Marathon crown in two hours, 24 minutes and 36 seconds on Sunday, while Sweden's Andreas Almgren (2:06:01) won the men's race in his debut over the distance. 

The 2024 champion Chepkirui was running all by herself when she crossed the line, two years after she held off compatriot Hellen Obiri, who finished third, a second slower than American Jess McClain (2:24:42). 

The half-marathon world champion Almgren finished 13 seconds ahead of Italian Yemaneberhan Crippa, while Kamohelo Mofolo (2:06:26) of Lesotho was third.

Defending champion Obiri and Chepkirui broke away from the lead pack with about four miles to go and Obiri ran on her opponent's heels for much of the final stretch of the course, hoping for more magic after breaking the course record last year.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Obiri had appeared all but assured of second spot on the podium, but let the silver medal slip through her fingers in the final moments, as McClain came out of nowhere to sprint past her and cross the line a second faster.

"The last mile was really tricky and I had to be patient because I knew Hellen was really strong," said Chepkirui. "I had to really push up to the finish line."

Marathon debutant Almgren looked to be a veteran over the distance as he hung in with a crowded lead pack through the famously demanding and hilly course.

He pulled away from the defending champion Benson Kipruto with one mile left and had built such a comfortable lead by the final metres that he jogged across the line, waving his arms as he coaxed more cheers from the crowd.

"You can't ask for a better debut," said Almgren. "I'm about to start crying."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement