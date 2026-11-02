Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut

NEW YORK, Nov 1 : Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui took back her New York City Marathon crown in two hours, 24 minutes and 36 seconds on Sunday, while Sweden's Andreas Almgren (2:06:01) won the men's race in his debut over the distance.

The 2024 champion Chepkirui was running all by herself when she crossed the line, two years after she held off compatriot Hellen Obiri, who finished third, a second slower than American Jess McClain (2:24:42).

The half-marathon world champion Almgren finished 13 seconds ahead of Italian Yemaneberhan Crippa, while Kamohelo Mofolo (2:06:26) of Lesotho was third.

Defending champion Obiri and Chepkirui broke away from the lead pack with about four miles to go and Obiri ran on her opponent's heels for much of the final stretch of the course, hoping for more magic after breaking the course record last year.

Obiri had appeared all but assured of second spot on the podium, but let the silver medal slip through her fingers in the final moments, as McClain came out of nowhere to sprint past her and cross the line a second faster.

"The last mile was really tricky and I had to be patient because I knew Hellen was really strong," said Chepkirui. "I had to really push up to the finish line."

Marathon debutant Almgren looked to be a veteran over the distance as he hung in with a crowded lead pack through the famously demanding and hilly course.

He pulled away from the defending champion Benson Kipruto with one mile left and had built such a comfortable lead by the final metres that he jogged across the line, waving his arms as he coaxed more cheers from the crowd.

"You can't ask for a better debut," said Almgren. "I'm about to start crying."