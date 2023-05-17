Logo
Sport

Kenya's 10km world record holder Kipruto provisionally suspended for anti-doping violation
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's 10,000 Metres Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 6, 2019 Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto celebrates winning bronze REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
17 May 2023 05:24PM (Updated: 17 May 2023 05:42PM)
Kenyan athlete and 10km road race world record holder Rhonex Kipruto has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday (May 17).

Kipruto, who also won a 10,000m bronze medal in the 2019 world championships, broke the 10km road race world record in 2020.

The AIU said on Twitter that Kipruto had been suspended "for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)".

ABP refers to the Athlete Biological Passport, which shows discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.

The AIU added that a notice of the charge has been issued to the 23-year-old runner.

Source: Reuters

