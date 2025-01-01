Kenya's Chebet caps stellar 2024 with women's 5km world record

Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet smashed the women's 5km world record with a time of 13 minutes 54 seconds at the Cursa dels Nassos road race in Barcelona on Tuesday as she finished a blockbuster year on a high.

The Kenyan beat her previous record - set a year ago to the day at the Barcelona race - by 19 seconds, becoming the first woman to break the 14-minute barrier in the event.

Chebet was all on her own as she sprinted through the race and embraced friends at the finish line after adding added another accolade to her name, having won the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at this year's Paris Games.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a nearly flawless year, breaking the 10,000m world record in Eugene in May before claiming her second Diamond League title in the 5,000m in September.