Kenya's Kipyegon claims 5,000m win for second gold in Budapest
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 5000m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 5000m final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 5000m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the Women's 5000m REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
27 Aug 2023 03:32AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2023 03:36AM)
BUDAPEST : Kenya's Faith Kipyegon secured victory in the 5,000 metres on Saturday, having already captured gold in the 1,500m.

The 29-year-old, who also won double gold at the Tokyo Olympics, roared into the lead with just under two laps remaining to cross in 14 minutes 53.88 seconds.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, bronze medallist in the 1,500, upgraded to silver with 14:54.11.

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya won the bronze in 14:54.33.

The double gold caps a remarkable season that has seen Kipyegon break three world records.

Source: Reuters

