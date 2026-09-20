Logo
Logo

Sport

Kenya's Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record by a second
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Kenya's Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record by a second

Kenya's Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record by a second

Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 10, 2026 Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich in action during the women's 3000m final REUTERS/Manon Cruz

20 Sep 2026 05:09PM (Updated: 20 Sep 2026 05:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 20 : Kenya's Agnes Ngetich took a second off the women-only half-marathon world record when she won the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on Sunday, stopping the clock at one hour, five minutes and 15 seconds.

Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning in the Danish capital and led till the end, finishing 50 seconds before compatriot Veronica Loleo, who came in second.

The previous record was set by Peres Jepchirchir, another Kenyan, when she won the World Half Marathon title in 2020.

The overall women's half-marathon world record is held by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, who clocked 1:02:52 in 2021.

Sunday's win was the latest major title this year for the 25-year-old Ngetich, who also won the team half marathon in Copenhagen and the World Cross Country Championships in January.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement