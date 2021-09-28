Logo
Kenya's Wanyama announces international retirement
FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester, Britain - September 24, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama reacts REUTERS/David Klein

28 Sep 2021 02:44AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 03:19AM)
Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Celtic midfielder played 52 times for Kenya and scored seven goals, captaining the team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where they were eliminated in the group stage.

The 30-year-old, who joined Major League Soccer (MLS) team CF Montreal in March 2020, last played for Kenya in November last year and was not selected for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

"Growing up, it was always my dream to get the chance to represent my country. With a great deal of pride, I can say that I have been fortunate to live my dream," Wanyama wrote on Twitter.

"I hope to return one day to help the federation off the field but until then I will still be the Harambee Stars' biggest supporter and I will be cheering you guys on from the sidelines."

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

