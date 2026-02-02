Kerolin nets hat-trick as Man City hammer Chelsea 5-1 in WSL

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 1 : Brazilian forward Kerolin netted a superb hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed reigning champions Chelsea 5-1 on Sunday, all but wresting the Women's Super League title from the grasp of the Londoners as they dominated from start to finish.

With 13 victories in 14 league games and eight left to play, City top the standings on 39 points. They are 11 clear of rivals Manchester United and 12 ahead of Chelsea, who have dominated in recent years, winning the last six titles in a row.

Brazilian Kerolin drilled the opener in the 13th minute before Jamaica international Bunny Shaw doubled their advantage in the 36th.

The 26-year-old Kerolin killed the game off four minutes after the break by running more than half the length of the field and deftly lifting the ball over Hannah Hampton to make it 3-0 as City counter-attacked from a Chelsea corner.

She completed her hat-trick five minutes later, and though Alyssa Thompson pulled one back for Chelsea in the 68th minute, Vivianne Miedema quickly scored again to snuff out any hope of a comeback.

Earlier in the afternoon, Norway international Lisa Naalsund scored twice as Manchester United eased to a 3-1 win over bottom side Liverpool to move up to second in the standings.

In London, Tottenham Hotspur secured a 2-1 win away to West Ham United, finishing the game with 10 players after Drew Spence was sent off late, while London City Lionesses beat Brighton & Hove Albion by the same scoreline.

There was joy at Goodison Park as Everton defender Martina Fernandez scored twice to bring her side back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 2-1, picking up their first home victory of the season.