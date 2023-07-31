Logo
Kerr on bench for Australia, Sinclair starts for Canada
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group B - Australia Training - Spencer Park , Brisbane, Australia - July 26, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr during training REUTERS/Dan Peled/File Photo

31 Jul 2023 04:57PM
MELBOURNE : Australia captain Sam Kerr has been named on the bench for the crunch Women's World Cup match against Canada in Melbourne on Monday, with forward Mary Fowler included in the starting 11 after recovering from concussion.

Striker Kerr missed the opening win against Ireland and the defeat against Nigeria with a calf injury but has said she will "definitely" feature in the Group B clash against the Canadians as the Matildas chase victory to be assured of reaching the knockout phase.

Cortnee Vine makes way for Fowler in Tony Gustavsson's starting side.

Canada coach Bev Priestman has restored captain Christine Sinclair to her starting 11 after the striker ran off the bench in their last match, a 2-1 win over Ireland.

Forward Evelyne Viens, who started against Ireland, has made way for Canada's 40-year-old veteran Sinclair.

Canada need at least a draw against Australia to be assured of reaching the knockouts.

Source: Reuters

