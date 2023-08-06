Kerr expected to return as Australia brace for Denmark test

SYDNEY : Sam Kerr is set to play a part in Australia's Women's World Cup campaign for the first time when the co-hosts take on Denmark in the last 16, but the extent of her involvement remains a mystery as the Matildas look to continue their winning momentum.

Star striker Kerr has been sidelined since injuring her calf on the eve of Australia's opener against Ireland but is expected to get on to the pitch in Sydney, with the winners set to face France or Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Australia's place in the tournament was on the line in their final group game against Olympic champions Canada, and they stepped up to win 4-0 and top Group B. Caitlin Foord said Australia will need that same intensity against Denmark.

"That (Canada) game was do or die for us and this is the exact same," Foord said. "We'll go in with the same mindset. We're here to go all the way and that's another hurdle tomorrow to get through to stay on the journey that we want to be on.

"We need to bring everything that we brought to the Canada game to put us in the best spot to get the result we need to move forward."

Australia have played Denmark twice since coach Tony Gustavsson took charge, losing 3-2 in 2021 and winning 3-1 last year. The Danes are ready to crash the Matildas' party.

"We're going to have our own party if we succeed in ruining a party, and that part is fine by me," Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard said.

European champions England, who won all three group games, received a boost on Sunday after midfielder Keira Walsh returning to training in Brisbane on the eve of their last 16 clash with Nigeria.

Nigeria stunned Australia 3-2 and drew with Canada in Group B. They have appeared in all nine World Cups but never won a knockout game.

"It's already been a big success ... but if you can turn around and beat the European champions then it'll be something extremely special," coach Randy Waldrum said. "It certainly could be transformational."