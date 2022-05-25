Kerr, LeBron lead sports world fury after Texas school shooting

LOS ANGELES: Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made an impassioned plea for gun control in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 19 children dead on Tuesday (May 24) as the US sporting world reacted with horror over the tragedy.

Kerr refused to talk about his team's NBA playoff match with the Dallas Mavericks in a pre-game press conference, held hours after a teenage gunman opened fire at a school in the Texas town of Uvalde.

An emotional Kerr, one of the most outspoken and articulate voices on social issues in American sport, slammed his hand on a table as he accused US lawmakers who refuse to vote on tougher gun laws of "holding the American people hostage".

"I'm not going to talk about basketball," Kerr told reporters shortly before Tuesday's Eastern Conference finals game four in Dallas. "Any basketball questions don't matter.

"Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here, and a teacher. In the last 10 days, we've had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we've had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California, now we have children murdered at school.

"When are we going to do something? I'm tired. I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there.

"I've had enough. We're going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother.

"How would you feel if this happened to you today" asked Kerr, whose father was murdered by Islamic militants in Beirut in 1984.

Kerr reserved toughest criticism for members of the US Senate who have refused to vote on legislation that would introduce stricter background checks for gun owners.

"Fifty Senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage," Kerr said. "Do you realise that 90 per cent of Americans, regardless of political party, want background checks, universal background checks? Ninety per cent of us.

"We are being held hostage by 50 Senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want."