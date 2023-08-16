Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kerr to start for Australia in Women's World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kerr to start for Australia in Women's World Cup

Kerr to start for Australia in Women's World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Australia Training - Jubilee Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 15, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr during training REUTERS/Carl Recine

16 Aug 2023 04:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Australia captain Sam Kerr, who has been struggling with a calf injury, will make her first start of the Women's World Cup in the semi-final against England at Stadium Australia on Wednesday.

The striker, Australia's all-time top goalscorer, played about 20 minutes as a substitute in the last-16 win over Denmark and came on in the 55th minute of the quarter-final win over France, which was decided by a penalty shootout.

Attacking midfielder Emily van Egmond has dropped to the bench to make way for Kerr, while Clare Polkinghorne replaces Alanna Kennedy, who is ill, in the centre of Australia's defence.

Sarina Wiegman has kept to the same line-up that started England's quarter-final win over Colombia.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.